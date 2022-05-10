Fireworks, Card Set Giveaway and Jersey Auction Highlight May 17-22 Homestand

May 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field next Tuesday, May 17 to begin a six- game series against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Bark in the Park (May 17), Baseball in Education (May 19) and Prospects Weekend (May 20-21) highlight Indy's fourth homestand of the 2022 campaign.

Tuesday, May 17 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospital and PetSuites, Eli the Bat Dog presented by Sit Means Sit

Load up on your favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for just $1 each.

The homestand opener also features the second of six Bark in the Park games for the season. Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the right and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. Dog ticket packages are limited.

Bark in the Park attendees also get the opportunity to watch Eli the Bat Dog retrieve players' bats during the first three innings of the game.

Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Wednesday, May 18 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial Cut out of the office early and enjoy a Wednesday Day Game at Victory Field.

Gates open at 12:30 PM for the 1:35 PM start.

Thursday, May 19 - Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group and IUPUI Victory Field welcomes Central Indiana students and teachers for the third of four Baseball in Education games for the season. School groups are provided a special ticket discount of 50% off when purchasing in advance, and students may bring their own sack lunch/cooler into the ballpark.

Gates open at 10 AM ahead of first pitch at 11:05 AM.

Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery The Indians will honor their 17th consecutive season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates with another Prospects Weekend. The first 1,000 fans through the Victory Field gates each night will receive a mystery baseball card set that includes five (5) trading cards featuring one (1) holographic card and postgame fireworks will take place after the final out on Friday, May 20.

On the field, the Indians will wear Pirates-inspired specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. The jersey auction begins at 10 AM on Friday, May 20 and concludes at the end of the seventh inning on Saturday, May 21. Fans can place their bids within that time frame both at Victory Field and online from afar.

Gates open at 6 PM for the 7:05 PM first pitch on Friday, May 20. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch set for 6:35 PM on Saturday, May 21.

Sunday, May 22 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club

Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. In addition, the first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a dry-erase lineup card at the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 108. This is the final opportunity for KHKC members to receive the May giveaway item. KHKC members may also run the bases after the game.

A unique Kids Trading Card Experience will also take place during the homestand finale in the Center Field Plaza, where kids may customize their very own baseball trading card for free.

Gates open at 12:30 PM before first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.