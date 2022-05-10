Bisons' Nine Runs in 1st Inning Too Much to Overcome
May 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - Ricardo Sanchez (0-1) only recorded one out in the top of the first inning as the Buffalo Bisons (17-14) scored nine runs. The Bisons went on to defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-14) 14-3 on Tuesday evening. The nine runs allowed by Sanchez was the most ever given up in a start by the left-hander.
The Bisons sent 14 batters to the plate and recorded eight hits in the inning against Ricardo Sanchez and Joe Gatto. Gatto took over for Sanchez with one out and after Sanchez faced ten batters. Sanchez allowed nine runs (six earned) off seven hits and one walk with no strikeouts through 1/3 of an inning pitched.
Lehigh Valley got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning against Bowden Francis (2-1). Will Toffey hit a two-run single that scored Nick Maton and Austin Wynns. Buffalo added another run in the top of the second inning against Gatto as Logan Warmoth hit an RBI double that scored Otto Lopez. Edgar Cabral hit an RBI single against Francis in the bottom of the third inning that trimmed Buffalo's lead to 10-3 moving into the top of the fourth inning.
Jeff Singer pitched two scoreless innings of relief before Dillon Maples allowed two runs through 1 1/3 innings pitched. Both of those runs came in the top of the sixth inning as Warmoth hit a single that scored Lopez and Cullen Large.
Jonathan Hennigan pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings that extended his scoreless streak to 15.2 innings. Nick Duron pitched a scoreless inning in the top of the eighth inning. Yairo Munoz pitched the top of the ninth inning and allowed two runs.
The IronPigs and Bisons continue their season on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 10, 2022
- Long Ball Propels Iowa to Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons' Nine Runs in 1st Inning Too Much to Overcome - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons' Nine Runs in 1st Inning Too Much to Overcome - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Tie Game in Ninth, But Lose 7-6 to Clippers in 12 - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Roll in Durham on Shewmake's Four Hits, Tromp's Four RBIs - Gwinnett Stripers
- Big First Inning Paces Bisons to 14-3 Win over Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Count 'Em: Indians Launch Two Grand Slams in 15-3 Rout - Indianapolis Indians
- Kent Shines But Jacksonville Falls 3-2 to Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Drop Series Opener against Gwinnett - Durham Bulls
- Tetreault Solid as Wings Win Fourth Straight - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Opens Homestand with Win over Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Tides Run All over Redbirds - Memphis Redbirds
- Toledo Offense Jumps Hens over .500 at Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Minor Spotless, Aquino Goes Deep as Bats Drop Opener - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Opens Homestand with 6-1 Win over Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Rally in Ninth Inning to Sink Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall to Indians 15-3 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Downs Goes Deep Again in Loss against Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Pitchers Duel Swings RailRiders' Way - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Drops Pitchers' Duel at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0, in Series Opener Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- May 10 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (14-14) at Charlotte Knights (12-18) - Indianapolis Indians
- Tides to Play in MLB Pipeline Game of the Month Thursday - Norfolk Tides
- Fireworks, Card Set Giveaway and Jersey Auction Highlight May 17-22 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 10 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.