Long Ball Propels Iowa to Victory

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (15-15) clubbed three home runs, giving them a 5-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (15-15) in game one of their six-game series at Principal Park.

Despite throwing three perfect innings to start the game, Matt Swarmer allowed a walk followed by a home run off the bat of Vinnie Pasquantino, giving Omaha a 2-0 lead. Iowa got a run of their own back, when Robel Garcia hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Swarmer allowed just the two runs and one hit over 5.2 innings, walking two batters and tying a career high with 10 strikeouts. Unfortunately for Swarmer, he was not in line for his third win of the season, because when he exited the game, the I-Cubs were still trailing 2-1.

They changed that in the home-half of the sixth, when Tyler Payne recorded his third hit of the game, an RBI single to tie the game. Garcia hit a two-run shot in the seventh followed by John Hicks with a solo home run in the eighth, growing Iowa's lead to 5-2.

2.1 scoreless frames from Brandon Hughes and a scoreless inning from Erich Uelmen would seal the victory for Iowa, taking a 1-0 series lead over the Storm Chasers.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Matt Swarmer tied his career high with 10 strikeouts tonight, a mark he set on September 10, last season against Toledo.

- After recording three hits on Sunday, Tyler Payne went 4-for-4 with an RBI out of the nine-hole tonight. He is now 7-for-8 in his last two games, raising his average on the year to .333.

- Erich Uelmen recorded his second save of the season tonight with his perfect ninth inning. His two saves puts him in a tie for the team lead.

Iowa and Omaha will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

