Knights Fall to Indians 15-3 on Tuesday

May 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 15-3 on Tuesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte left fielder Blake Rutherford launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to supply most of the team's offense on the night. Rutherford, who also made an ESPN SportsCenter-worthy catch later in the game, finished the night 2-for-4 with a run scored, the home run and two RBIs. First baseman Seby Zavala also chipped in with two hits on the evening. He had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

LHP Kyle Kubat (2-1, 5.40) started the game for the Knights and was saddled with the loss after he allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits over two innings of work.

The Indians used the long ball in Tuesday's game, including two grand slams. Third baseman Rodolfo Castro launched the first grand slam of the night in the second inning off Kubat to give the Indians a 5-0 lead. Center fielder Jared Oliva added the team's second grand slam of the game during an eight-run eighth inning. In all, the Indians scored 15 runs on 16 hits.

The Knights will continue the series on Wednesday night with first pitch of game two set for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com..

