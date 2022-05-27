Doston Delivers Walk-Off Winner in Series Opener

BILOXI, MS - After waiting two days to play their series opener against the Montgomery Biscuits (15-20), the Biloxi Shuckers (19-21) won 4-3 in walk-off fashion in 10 innings on Thursday night at MGM Park.

RHP Lucas Erceg (W, 1-3) entered in the ninth inning for the Shuckers and tossed two perfect innings, striking out two. In the bottom of the tenth, Yeison Coca started at second as the bonus runner and advanced to third on a fly out by Sal Frelick. RHP Justin Sterner (L, 0-1) struck out Felix Valerio, bringing up Terence Doston. In just his fifth Double-A at bat, the outfielder looped a single into left field, scoring Coca to give the Shuckers the victory. The hit was the first Double-A knock in Doston's career.

Biloxi fell behind in the first inning when Austin Shenton and Kameron Misner hit back-to-back home runs with two outs, giving Montgomery a 2-0 advantage. The Biscuits would tag on another run in the third on a sacrifice fly, but Biloxi's bullpen took control after that. RHP Zach Vennaro hurled 1.1 innings of scoreless relief before RHP Carlos Luna spun 2.2 innings, surrendering just one hit in the process.

One big swing brought the Shuckers level in the sixth. Frelick and Valerio both singled to start the inning before Joey Wiemer launched a three-run homer to left, his league-leading 12th home run of the season, to tie the contest at 3-3.

In the top of the eighth, RHP Harold Chirino stranded two runners on base while striking out the side. During the bottom of the frame, Wiemer struck out to lead off the inning and was ejected during the ensuing at bat. Doston came in to replace Wiemer in the ninth and hit in his spot in the tenth.

