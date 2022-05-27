Three Homers Launch Smokies over Trash Pandas, 10-1

Madison, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (24-16) defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas (23-17), 10-1 in game one of their six-game series on Thursday night at Toyota Field. After back-to-back rain-outs on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the Smokies exploded for a nine-run road victory to re-take an outright lead of first place in the Southern League North.

After scoring one run in the first two innings of the ballgame, the Smokies broke things open with a four-run inning, including a two-run homer from Yonathan Perlaza putting the Smokies up five through three innings.

Luis Vazquez and Levi Jordan would each homer in the win. Jordan collected three base hits, scored twice, and tallied three RBI which all came off of his towering three-run homer in the top of the 6th.

Smokies starter Javier Assad (W, 2-1) had an impressive outing to open this series, as he went five innings to get his second win of the season. Assad was able to shut down the Trash Pandas only allowing five hits without an earned run with seven strikeouts.

The Smokies will look to keep the momentum going in this battle for first place in the Southern League North Friday night against the Trash Pandas. Both teams will play the first of two doubleheaders this weekend to make up games that were rained out earlier in the series. It will be RHP Chris Clarke (2-0 5.40 ERA) in game one for the Smokies against RHP Brandon Olthoff (0-0 0.00 ERA) with a first-pitch time set for 5:05 P.M. ET.

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 31 when they open a six-game homestand with the Birmingham Barons. The Smokies will celebrate Elvis Night on Friday, June 3, and Margaritaville Night on Saturday, June 4. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

