Smokies Swept by Trash Pandas in Doubleheader

May 27, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies







Madison, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (24-18) were swept by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (25-17) in Friday's doubleheader at Toyota Field by scores of 7-6 and 8-3.

In Game one, walks were the story as both teams combined for 14 in the seven-inning contest. Three of the Smokies' four runs in the top of the second were walked in by Trash Pandas starter Braden Olthoff who only allowed one hit but was only able to go for one and a third innings.

The Trash Pandas would come roaring back in the bottom of the second scoring five runs off of three walks from Smokies starter Anderson Espinoza and a three-run homer from Livan Soto.

The Smokies and Trash Pandas would go back and forth with Tennessee taking the lead back In the fourth but the Trash Pandas would score runs in both the fifth and the sixth off Blake Whitney (L, 2-2) to take game one from the Smokies.

In game two, the Trash Pandas took an early lead following two first-inning errors. The Smokies would answer back in the top of the second thanks to a two-run homer from Matt Mervis. Mervis would give the Smokies their only lead of the game as the Trash Pandas would score three more unearned runs against Smokies starter Chris Clarke (L, 2-1) in the bottom half of the second and would not surrender the lead from there in an 8-3 final.

The Smokies will take on the Trash Pandas Saturday night at Toyota Field at 7:35 p.m. ET to try and tie up the series and take back a possession of first place in the Southern League North. Fans can listen to the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 31 when they open a six-game homestand with the Birmingham Barons. The Smokies will celebrate Elvis Night on Friday, June 3 and Margaritaville Night on Saturday, June 4. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

