Choo-Choos Win 4-1 on Negro League Appreciation Night

May 27, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Choo-Choos defeated the Birmingham Black Barons, 4-1, on Negro League Appreciation Night at AT&T Field.

Choo-Choos lefty starter Brandon Williamson was a key cog in the team's third straight win. Williamson only allowed one run in six innings, giving him his fifth win of the season.

With Williamson dealing, the Lookouts offense was able to give him the run support he needed. In the third, they scored their first run of the day on a bases-loaded walk by TJ Hopkins. An inning later, Quincy McAfee tripled home Chuckie Robinson and Leonardo Rivas hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

In the fifth, the Black Barons scored their lone run of the day, but the Choo-Choos increased their lead back to three later that inning on a Byrd Tenerowicz solo shot.

Chattanooga's bullpen combined for three scoreless innings. Ricky Karcher shut the door on Birmingham in the ninth to earn his third save.

Tomorrow, Negro League Appreciation Weekend continues with a commemorative seat cushion giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Gates for tomorrow's game open at 6:00 p.m. with the first pitch slated for 7:15 p.m.

