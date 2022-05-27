Trash Pandas Sweep Twin Bill over Smokies

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas got a pair of stout relief performances to win both games of a doubleheader over the Tennessee Smokies on Friday night at Toyota Field, moving back into first place in the Southern League North Division standings.

In the opener, the Trash Pandas held a one-run lead for most of the afternoon to win 7-6 before scoring early and often in the nightcap for an 8-3 victory.

Making his Double-A debut in the opener, Trash Pandas righty Braden Olthoff got through a quick first inning, But in the second, three walks, two hit batters, and a single ended his start after just four as Tennessee jumped ahead 4-0. He allowed four runs on one hit with three walks before Cristopher Molina entered the game.

Tennessee starter Anderson Espinoza similarly struggled in the bottom of the frame, loading the bases with two walks and a hit batter. Torii Hunter Jr. got Rocket City on the board with a two-run single to left. Livan Soto followed by crushing Espinoza's offering 385 feet over the wall in right for his first Double-A home run, a three-run blast to propel the Trash Pandas ahead 5-4.

The Smokies responded with two runs in the third off Molina to restore their lead at 6-5. Again, Rocket City fought right back. Aaron Whitefield tied the game with an RBI single to center in the fourth, plating Preston Palmeiro. An inning later, Jose Gomez laced a single of his own to center, scoring Jeremiah Jackson with the go-ahead run.

Fresh out of the Trash Pandas bullpen, Zach Linginfelter (H, 3) retired the Smokies in order in the sixth to hold the lead. Eric Torres (S, 6) finished the victory for Rocket City with a scoreless seventh, earning his team-leading sixth save of the season.

Molina (W, 3-1) picked up the win after giving up two runs over 3.2 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. The win is his ninth with the Trash Pandas, adding to his franchise-record total. With his single in the fourth, Whitefield extended his club-record hitting streak to 20 games. Soto's home run was his first with Rocket City in his 221st plate appearance at the Double-A level.

In the nightcap, Rocket City starter Sam Bachman began the game with a clean inning. In the bottom of the frame, the Trash Pandas struck first when Soto singled and came around to score on a Smokies error.

Bachman's scoreless streak to start the season ended after 12.1 innings when Matt Mervis hit a two-run homer to right, giving Tennessee a 2-1 lead.

Rocket City again got it right back. Palmeiro started the bottom of the second with a walk and later eventually scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Soto put the Trash Pandas ahead with a sacrifice fly, scoring Anthony Mulrine. Whitefield extended his hitting streak to 21 with a broken bat single, stole second, and came around himself on an RBI single from Orlando Martinez.

Bachman exited in the third with the bases loaded and two outs. Aaron Hernandez immediately issued a bases-loaded walk to make it a one-run game. It remained a one-run game as he induced a pop up from Cam Balego to end the inning and strand the runners. In his fourth Double-A start, Bachman allowed three runs on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

Hernandez (W, 1-3) quickly retired the side in the fourth behind an incredible leaping throw from Soto at short. He did the same in the fifth, ending a strong relief outing. Hernandez pitched 2.1 scoreless relief innings, walking two and striking out one without allowing a hit to earn his first win of the season.

Bryce Teodosio got the Trash Pandas much-needed insurance in the fifth with a two-run homer to left, his seventh home run of the season, to double the Smokies at 6-3.

Kolton Ingram held the three-run lead with a clean sixth. Rocket City put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth with two more runs, making it a five-run game at 8-3. Ingram (S, 3) completed the doubleheader sweep with a clean seventh to earn his third save of the season.

Gomez led the way at the plate in the nightcap, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Whitefield stole three bases to increase his team-leading total to 17 on the season.

The Trash Pandas (25-17) and Smokies (24-18) continue their series on Saturday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Following the game on Saturday night, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, courtesy of Trustmark.

