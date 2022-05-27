M-Braves Host Special Memorial Day Game on Monday Night

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with Milwaukee Tool will host a special Memorial Day game on May 30 at 6:05 pm against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. It will mark just one of three Monday games the M-Braves will play at home this season.

The Memorial Day tributes will include a pregame air display from the 172nd Airlift Wing, which consists of a C-17 flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem. As well as a presentation of the game ball by the 2-20th Special Forces Group.

M-Braves players and coaches will be wearing special patriotic-themed jerseys designed by OT Sports, with stars and stripes sleeves and the Braves logo on the front of the white jersey. In addition, each jersey will include the names of a fallen Mississippi National Guardsmen. The game-worn jerseys will be available to fans via silent auction during the game, with proceeds benefitting 5th Squad. This 501c3 nonprofit combat veteran organization focuses on assisting Veterans in need and making a positive impact on society in any way possible.

"We are very proud and humbled to be hosting this special Memorial Day game," said Time Mueller, Mississippi Braves Assistant GM. "It is truly an honor to be working with the men and women of the 172nd Airlift Wing and the 2-20th Special Forces Group."

The night will conclude with Post-Game Fireworks.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for this game or any other 2022 Mississippi Braves home game may visit mississippibraves.com/tickets or call 888-BRAVES4. Following a day off on Tuesday, the M-Braves will host Montgomery June 1-5.

