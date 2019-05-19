'Dogs Rally in the Ninth But Drop Finale, 5-4 to Reading

Reading, Pa. - Charlie Madden made quite the impression in his season debut with Portland. Madden clubbed two homers in Portland's 5-4 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils (22-16) on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Sea Dogs (12-27) dropped all four games in the series, and have lost six in a row.

Trailing 5-1 entering the ninth inning, Tate Matheny led off with a double against J.D. Hammer. Jerry Downs followed with an RBI single and Madden hit a two-shot down the left-field line. With two outs, Brett Netzer doubled, but Addison Russ (save) fanned C.J. Chatham (2-for-5) to end the game.

Right-hander Adonis Medina (1-2) earned his first win of the season with five scoreless frames. Denyi Reyes (0-6) was outstanding in the loss for Portland. Reyes allowed one run on a run-scoring groundout by Darrick Hall in the first. Hall gave Reading a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Madden put the 'Dogs on the board in the seventh, smacking a solo-shot in the seventh. For Madden, the multi-homer game was the first in his career, and he now has five homers in 66 minor league games.

Reading extended their lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning on a two-run homer by Luke Williams.

The Sea Dogs shift their road trip to Trenton, New Jersey on Monday night, opening up a five-game series with a doubleheader against the Thunder beginning at 5:00 PM. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 4:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

