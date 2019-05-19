Thunder Drop Series Finale to 'Ponies

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, were held to just one run for the second straight game in a 7-1 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

The loss resulted in a four-game series split and dropped the Thunder (23-16) to second place in the Eastern Division standings, a half-game behind the Rumble Ponies (23-15).

Binghamton loaded the bases against Albert Abreu (1-3) in the fourth inning and took a 2-0 lead on an infield single by Ali Sanchez and a bases-loaded walk by Jason Krizan. In the bottom half, Zack Zehner homered to left-center off rehabbing New York Mets left-hander Jason Vargas, but the Thunder would not score again as two Rumble Ponies relievers combined for five scoreless innings the rest of the way.

Vargas was finished after four-plus innings, leaving with two runners on in the fifth. But Adonis Uceta (1-2) retired all nine men he faced in relief, and the Thunder mustered just two hits off Stephen Nogosek over the final two scoreless frames.

Abreu limited Binghamton to two runs over five and two-thirds innings, but was charged with the loss. Domingo Acevedo surrendered home runs to Krizan and Luis Carpio in relief, and Trevor Lane walked four and allowed two runs in the ninth.

Zehner and Brandon Wagner led the Thunder with two hits each, with the latter turning in just his second multi-hit game of the year, and his first since April 19 in Portland.

Your Thunder continue their homestand on Monday night with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-2, 4.50) will start for the Thunder in game one against a yet-to-be-determined starter for Portland, and in the second game RHP Will Carter (1-0, 2.21) will go for the Thunder against Portland RHP Tanner Houck (3-3, 4.67). Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

