Bowell Authors Capra-Like Finish, as Red Hot Goats Prevail

May 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





HARTFORD- Brett Boswell's bunt-single and throwing error by third baseman Vinny Capra scored Arvicent Perez in the 10th inning to give the Hartford Yard Goats a 5-4 win over New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, before 6,581 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It was the 11th sellout of the season. The victory moved Hartford (24-19) to a season-high five games over .500, as it took three of four from the Fisher Cats. It was the Yard Goats' ninth series win in the last 10 and their 11th victory in 15 games against New Hampshire.

Alexander Guillen, the third pitcher for the Yard Goats, picked up his first victory with three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one.

With Perez placed at second base to start the tenth inning, Boswell dropped a bunt up the third base line against reliever Bryan Baker that Capra fielded and promptly threw into right field, securing the Hartford victory.

In a see-saw battle, Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the first off of Toronto first-round pick Nate Pearson on a single by Colton Welker, a walk and an RBI-single by Perez. New Hampshire tied it in the second inning off of southpaw Jack Wynkoop on a lead-off single by Alberto Mineo, a double by Patrick Kivlehan and a sacrifice fly by Riley Adams.

A lead-off homer to left by Tyler Nevin and Boswell's run-scoring double gave the Yard Goats a 3-1 advantage in the third, but New Hampshire tied in the fourth on Kivlehan's two-run home run to left. Santiago Espinal's two-out RBI-single in the fifth gave the Fisher Cats a 4-3 edge but Hartford scored an unearned run off of reliever Ty Tice on a bases loaded walk to Brian Serven with two outs in the seventh.

Pearson was lifted after four innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out six. Wynkoop's string of quality starts was stopped at four, after he permitted four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out five.

Welker had two hits and two runs scored, Perez two hits and an RBI and Boswell two hits to pace Hartford's 10-hit attack. Kivlehan's homer, double and two RBI led the Fisher Cats, while Mineo had two hits and two runs scored and Capra added two hits.

The Yard Goats home stand continues Monday at 7:05 PM against the Detroit Tigers affiliate, Erie. RHP Brandon Gold starts for Hartford against RHP Casey Mize for Erie. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.

New Hampshire 4- 9-2Hartford 5-10-0

WP- Alexander Guillen (1-1)

LP- Bryan Baker (1-2)

T- 2:41

A- 6,581

