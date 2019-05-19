SeaWolves Drop Series Finale at Bowie

The Erie PiÃ±atas (Erie SeaWolves - 19-20) dropped to a game under .500 for the first time on May 2 after falling to the Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake (Bowie Baysox - 16-26) on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium by a 3-0 final.

Bowie jumped ahead in the second against Erie starter Anthony Castro. T.J. Nichting singled with two outs and scored on a two out Jesmuel Valentin for a 1-0 lead.

It was more two-out thunder for Bowie in the third against Castro. Ryan McKenna was hit by a pitch and stole second. Ademar Rifaela walked to bring Zach Jarrett to the plate with two on. Jarrett singled past third baseman Isaac Peredes, scoring McKenna for a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth. Chris Clare led off with a double and he moved to third on a Mason McCoy single. With one out, Rifaela lifted a sacrifice fly to center, plating Clare for a 3-0 lead.

Bowie starter Zac Lowther (4-3) earned the win. He hurled five scoreless frames, allowing five hits with no walks while striking out a season-high eight hitters.

Castro (1-1) took the loss allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Erie bullpen of Ethan DeCaster and Will Vest kept Bowie off the scoreboard for the final three frames.

It was the second time in 2019 that Erie suffered a shutout loss and the four-game losing streak is the longest of the season.

The SeaWolves continue a seven-game road trip as they begin a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at 7:05 p.m. on Monday night. RHP Casey Mize (2-0, 2.19 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Brandon Gold (4-2, 4.03 ERA).

Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2019

