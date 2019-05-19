Cangrejos Win, 3-0, to Sweep Pinatas

May 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - Los Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake used a 3-0 win Sunday afternoon to sweep the Erie PiÃ±atas (SeaWolves) in front of 3,244 at Prince George's Stadium.

For the second straight start, Zac Lowther earned the winning by keeping his opponent off the scoreboard. The lefty scattered five hits over five scoreless innings, striking out a season-high eight batters. The win extends his scoreless streaking to 15 2/3 innings after Altoona scored back on May 7 in Pennsylvania.

As a rotation, Bowie/Chesapeake starting pitchers have allowed five earned runs over 37 2/3 innings. The combination of Lowther, Alex Wells, Bruce Zimmermann, Marcos Molina and Hunter Harvey have a collective earned run average of 1.19 during that stretch.

Chesapeake (16-26) jumped out to an early lead with a run in the second inning against Erie RHP Anthony Castro. Jesse Valentin sent a two-out double over the head of right fielder Jose Azocar to plate T.J. Nichting.

Las Cangrejos tacked on another run in the third inning to increase the lead to 2-0. Zach Jarrett grounded a hard single past third baseman Isaac Paredes, scoring Ryan McKenna for the team's second two-out RBI of the afternoon.

After a three-hit, three-RBI game the night before, Ademar Rifaela tied Rylan Bannon for the team lead in RBI by lifting a sacrifice fly to center field. Chris Clare scored in the fifth inning on the designated hitter's 18th RBI of the season to stretch the margin to 3-0.

Win the win, Bowie has won four in a row and has earned a four-game sweep of an Eastern League opponent at Prince George's Stadium for the first time since June 26-29, 2017, when they defeated the Altoona Curve.

After the series victory against Erie (19-20), Bowie plays host to an Eastern Division opponent for the first time in 2019. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, come to Maryland for a three-game series Monday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 22. Monday night is another Mutt Monday, where all dogs get free admission to the ballpark as long as they are leashed and have proper vaccination tags.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.