Dodgers Break Sounds' Barrier in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored 13 runs within the first five innings and recorded 20 hits in a game for the first time in five years, rolling to a 13-6 victory over the Nashville Sounds Sunday night at First Tennessee Park.

The Dodgers (34-47) set a season high with 11 extra-base hits and tied their season high with five home runs. It's the first time the team collected at least 20 hits in a game since a 22-hit effort on May 23, 2014 at Memphis.

All nine batters collected at least one hit, eight players picked up a RBI and eight different players scored at least one run. Five players finished with multi-hit games, including four-hit nights by Gavin Lux, Angelo Mora and Zach Reks.

Lux tallied three extra-base hits and scored a game-high three times. Reks had two extra-base hits and reached base five times while driving in a game-high three runs.

The Dodgers scored all 13 runs between the first and fifth innings, including three separate frames with at least three runs. The team led by as many as 11 runs before a late four-run rally by the Sounds in the eighth inning.

For the second straight night, the Dodgers led the three pitches into the game when Lux connected on his first Triple-A home run off the batter's eye. The Sounds evened the score in the bottom of the inning with a RBI groundout by Matt Davidson.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the second inning, plating four runs. Mora gave the Dodgers broke the tie with a two-run triple, and Lux and Reks each added RBI doubles.

Jon Kemmer and Jake Peter hit back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches in the third inning to make it 7-1. It's the second time this week the Dodgers hit back-to-back homers, with Peter providing the second homer during each instance.

The Sounds (35-47) tallied three infield singles leading to a run in the third inning, but the Dodgers socked two more homers in the fourth. Reks hit a two-run shot to left-center field, and two batters later, DJ Peters mashed his first Triple-A homer with a solo blast to left field.

In the fifth, Connor Joe provided a RBI groundout and Cameron Perkins laced a two-run double, giving OKC a 13-2 lead.

All the run support was an added bonus for starting pitcher Dustin May, who turned in five solid innings during his Triple-A debut. May (1-0) allowed two runs and five hits - including three infield singles - with two walks and three strikeouts.

The score remained 13-2 until the Sounds rallied for four runs and five hits in the eighth inning. Three of the four runs scored after a two-out throwing error by Mora.

With the win, the Dodgers are now 12-2 over their last 14 road games. They have scored 10 or more runs in seven of the 12 victories.

Nashville starting pitcher Tim Dillard (5-7) was tuned up for 13 runs and 14 hits over 4.2 innings. He had allowed five home runs all season before surrendering five on Sunday alone.

The Dodgers look to take the first three games of their series in Nashville when they meet the Sounds at 7:05 p.m. Monday. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

