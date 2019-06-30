Batten Tags Inside-the-Park Homer in Loss

June 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





Matthew Batten hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning of El Paso's 7-4 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies Sunday night. It was the fourth inside-the-park home run in Chihuahuas' history and the first since Raffy Lopez hit one on April 12, 2018.

Aderlin Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his fourth homer of the season. Seth Mejias-Brean had an RBI double and a walk and has reached base multiple times in each of his last seven starts.

The Chihuahuas' bullpen didn't allow any earned runs in the final 5.1 innings Sunday. Fresno and El Paso entered Sunday's game with a 44-44 all-time head-to-head record.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/30/579458#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579458

Team Records: Fresno (43-40), El Paso (50-32)

Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno LHP Ben Braymer (0-0, 5.79) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (7-5, 5.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

