Hernandez the limelight in 7-4 Tacos triumph of Margaritas

June 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





El Paso, Texas - The Fresno Tacos (43-40) celebrated a 7-4 victory over the El Paso Margaritas (50-32) Sunday evening from Southwest University Park. Fresno won their third straight game and improved to 9-4 on Sunday affairs (4-2 on the road). The Tacos offense sizzled for 11 hits with three going for extra-bases.

Yadiel Hernandez started the party with a three-run clout in the top of the first. It was his squad-leading 18th big fly of the season. Hernandez also tied his career-high in longballs while in the United States (18 in 124 contests last year between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Harrisburg). Jose Marmolejos and Carter Kieboom added two hits and one RBI each for Fresno. Marmolejos lengthened the club-high hit streak to 15 games.

El Paso swatted two dingers in the fourth inning. Aderlin Rodriguez and Matthew Batten were the recipients of the wallops. Batten notched an inside-the-park homer, his fourth of the 2019 campaign. Tacos righty J.J. Hoover (3-1) received the decision after a season-high six innings. He punched out eight. Dakota Bacus mustered his fifth save after a 1-2-3 ninth frame. Dillon Overton (3-4) was shelled the loss for the Margaritas.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)

- RF Yadiel Hernandez (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 1B Jose Marmolejos (2-5, 2B, RBI)

- SS Carter Kieboom (2-4, RBI, R)

Top Performers: El Paso Margaritas (San Diego Padres)

- LF Matthew Batten (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Aderlin Rodriguez (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- 3B Ty France (2-4)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday July 1 El Paso Chihuahuas (Away) LHP Ben Braymer (Fresno) vs. LHP Dietrich Enns (El Paso) 6:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jose Marmolejos has driven in 29 runs over his last 19 games and is on a current club-high and personal season-best hit streak of 15 games (31-for-60, 3 HR, 2 3B, 6 2B, 22 RBI, 13 R, 6 BB). He has collected multiple hits in 11 of 15 contests during the streak.

