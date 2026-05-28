Dmitrii Erofeev Spins and Scores!
Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Goals from Christian Sorto and Dmitrii Erofeev were enough for San Antonio FC to hold off Sacramento Republic FC with a 2-1 win at Toyota Field despite a second-half strike from Forster Ajago, extending the hosts' home unbeaten streak to nine games.
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