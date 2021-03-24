Devils Sign Forward Tyce Thompson to Entry-Level Contract

NEWARK - The New Jersey Devils today announced that the club signed forward Tyce Thompson to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2020-2021 season. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. He has reported to New Jersey to begin his quarantine.

Thompson, 21, was the Devils' fourth-round pick (96th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Oyster Bay, NY native spent the past three seasons at Providence College and served as the team's captain this season. In 101 games with Providence College in Hockey East, the right-shooting forward recorded 38 goals and 56 assists for 94 points.

Prior to his collegiate career, Thompson played the 2017-18 season in the United States Hockey League with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and had 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 60 games.

At Providence, Thompson was teammates with fellow Devils' prospect, Patrick Moynihan (2019 Draft, sixth round, 158th overall). His father, Brent, is the head coach of the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Sound Tigers and his brother, Tage, is a forward for the Buffalo Sabres.

The Devils return to the ice on Friday, March 26 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

