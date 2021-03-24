Anaheim Ducks Acquire Alexander Volkov from Tampa Bay
March 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired right wing Alexander Volkov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Antoine Morand and a conditional seventh-round selection in 2023.
Volkov, 23 (8/2/97), won a Stanley Cup championship with Tampa Bay in 2020. The 6-1, 195-pound forward has 3-2=5 points with a +2 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 games with the Lightning this season, including his first career NHL goal Feb. 13 at Florida (Bobrovsky).
The Moscow, Russia native has recorded 3-3=6 points and 10 PIM in 28 career NHL games with Tampa Bay. Selected by Tampa Bay in the second round (48th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Volkov has also recorded 55-68=123 points with a +46 rating and 150 PIM in 195 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Syracuse.
Morand, 22 (2/18/99), collected 6-16=22 points and 43 PIM in 76 AHL career games with San Diego. The 5-11, 184-pound forward began the 2020-21 season with the Gulls, earning 1-5=6 points in 21 games. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (60th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Morand appeared in 243 career QMJHL games with Halifax and Acadie-Bathhurst from 2015-19, collecting 90-180=270 points with a +70 rating.
