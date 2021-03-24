Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening on the road versus the 1st place Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center.

Hershey Bears (8-4-2-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (8-2-2-0)

March 24, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #15 | PPL Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (#87), Mason Riley (#79)

Linesmen: Patrick Dapuzzo (#57), Richard Jondo (#55)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears were last in action this past Sunday, tallying a 3-2 overtime win versus Binghamton in front of 1,179 fans at GIANT Center. Binghamton led 2-1 heading into the third period, despite 23 shots on goal from Hershey in the middle frame. The Bears peppered Devils goaltender Evan Cormier all game long, throwing a season-high 51 shots on net. Down late, the Bears pulled goaltender Zach Fucale and appeared to tie the game, but a Joe Snively goal with 1:13 to play was disallowed as it was knocked in with a high stick. Just 20 seconds later, Hershey tied the game for real, as rookie Connor McMichael found a loose puck and jammed it past Cormier to make it 2-2. In overtime, the team's traded chances, and the game went undecided until the final second. With .5 on the clock, McMichael scored the overtime winner, just beating the buzzer on a one-timer from the slot. The Phantoms are also coming off a victory in similar fashion, winning in overtime, 5-4, on home ice over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Sunday. Rookie Tanner Laczynski had two goals for the Phantoms, including the overtime winner.

SEASON SERIES VS. PHANTOMS:

After going 8-1-1-0 versus the Phantoms last year, the Bears are just 1-2-2-0 versus Lehigh Valley through the first five games of the season series this season. The Phantoms won the only meeting between the two clubs at the PPL Center this season, 4-3, on Mar. 3, and Lehigh Valley also claimed a 4-1 win in the rivals' last meeting on Mar. 14 at GIANT Center. David Kase (1g, 4a), Zayde Wisdom (2g, 2a), and Garrett Wilson (0g, 4a) pace the Phantoms offensively versus Hershey, while goaltender Zane McIntyre is 3-0-0 versus the Bears with a 1.91 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. Hershey's leading scorer versus the Phantoms is defender Cameron Schilling (1g, 3a) while Zach Fucale is the only Bears goaltender to earn a win versus Lehigh Valley. In the season series, Hershey is 0-for-15 on the power play while the Phantoms are 3-for-22.

CONNOR McCLUTCH:

Rookie forward Connor McMichael provided the heroics in Hershey's buzzer beating overtime win last Sunday versus Binghamton, tying the game with 53 seconds remaining, then scoring the winner in the extra session. For McMichael, his goal with .5 seconds on the clock in overtime was his third game-winning goal this season. That mark not only leads all AHL rookies, but is tied for first in the league overall. McMichael's 46 shots this season leads the Bears and ranks third among AHL rookies. The 20-year-old is tied for third on the Bears with nine points (6g, 3a) this season.

BIG YELLOW TAXI:

On Tuesday, Hershey forwards Garrett Pilon and Mike Sgarbossa were re-assigned from Hershey to the Taxi Squad by the Washington Capitals. While a well-deserved promotion for each player, the moves leave Hershey without its top two scorers and two-thirds of its top line. Pilon posted a team-best five points (2g, 3a) and a +4 rating in two games last week, and the third-year pro leads the team in assists (12) and points (16). Overall he is tied for third in the AHL in assists. Sgarbossa has 10 points with the Bears this season, tallying five goals and five assists. He has a pair of goals versus the Phantoms this season and has also appeared in five games with the Capitals, registering two assists.

LYON KING:

According to media reports, goaltender Alex Lyon is expected to join the Phantoms and start tonight's game versus Hershey. Lyon, who has spent the majority of the season on Philadelphia's Taxi Squad, has played just one period of hockey over the past year. He started the Phantoms suspended game at Binghamton on Mar. 10, stopping 10 of 11 shots before the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues with the Devils. Prior to that game, Lyon's last contest was Mar. 11, 2020, a game in which he made 33 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Former Bear Riley Barber had the overtime winner in that game. Hershey has seen plenty of Lyon over the years, as the former Yale goaltender has gone 16-10-2 versus Hershey in 28 lifetime appearances versus the Bears. Prior to turning pro, Lyon was teammates with Hershey's Joe Snively and Rob O'Gara at Yale.

