Maillet Posts Five Assists in Return, Bears Beat Phantoms 6-2

March 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) -The Hershey Bears scored four times in the second period, and in his first game of the season, forward Philippe Maillet had five assists to help the Chocolate and White defeat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-2 on Wednesday at the PPL Center. The victory was Hershey's second versus the Phantoms this season and moved the Bears record to 9-4-2-0.

Maillet, along with Brian Pinho, were both re-assigned to the Bears from the Washington's Taxi Squad on Wednesday morning, and both players wasted no time finding the scoresheet. Maillet's five assists were a new career-high, and his five points tied a career-best set exactly three years ago with Ontario. Pinho also registered two goals and an assist in his return to the Chocolate and White.

After a scoreless opening frame, the opportunistic Bears posted four goals on just nine shots in the middle frame to open up a 4-1 lead. Shane Gersich opened the scoring for the Bears, striking shorthanded at 10:18. The goal was his second of the season and the tally was Hershey's third shorthanded goal of the year, with all three markers coming in Allentown.

Less than a minute later, Hershey defender Paul LaDue was credited with his second goal of the season, firing a shot from the right point that deflected down to the ice and past Lehigh Valley goaltender Alex Lyon to make it 2-0 Hershey at 11:06. Maillet collected his first assist on the tally.

Maillet would then set up Joe Snively on the power play at 13:40. Snively's shot from the right circle snuck through Lyon's arm and pad to give Hershey a 3-0 lead. It was Hershey's first power play goal in 17 attempts in the season series.

Maillet continued his tear, setting up Pinho for his first of two goals at 16:07 on a swift give-and-go. Pinho finished the play, sliding a shot under Lyon to give Hershey a 4-0 lead.

After Lehigh Valley's Ryan Fitzgerald scored on the power play with less than two seconds left in the second period, the Bears responded with a goal from captain Matt Moulson at 4:16 of the third period. Pinho setup Maillet on a break, but his shot was denied by Lyon. The rebound sat loose for Moulson, and he tapped the puck in for his 4th goal of the season to make it 5-1.

Zayde Wisdom scored for the Phantoms at 7:17 on the power play to make it 5-2, but Pinho capped off the win with an empty-net goal at 19:33 on a goal assisted by Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Maillet.

Pheonix Copley earned the win in goal for Hershey with 27 saves. He stopped all 10 shots he saw in the first period, including denying a penalty shot from Egor Zamula. The Phantoms out shot the Bears 29-17 in the game.

Hershey is back in action on Friday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

