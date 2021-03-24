Pinho, Maillet Return to Bears in Latest Roster Moves

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and their NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, have announced the following roster moves.

Re-assigned to Hershey (Mar. 24):

Phillippe Maillet, F

Brian Pinho, F

Re-assigned to the Washington Taxi Squad (Mar. 23):

Garrett Pilon, F

Mike Sgarbossa, F

Re-assigned to South Carolina (ECHL) by Hershey (Mar. 23):

Macoy Erkamps, D

Released from professional tryout by Hershey (Mar. 23):

Billy Christopoulos, G

Maillet, 28, led Hershey in scoring last season with 44 points (17g, 27a) over 61 games. He has appeared in one game with the Capitals this season, making his NHL debut on Feb. 7 versus Philadelphia.

Pinho, 25, finished second on the Bears in goals last season with 20, and ranked fourth on the club in points with 47 (20g, 17a). He led the club in game-winning goals (4) and shorthanded goals (3). He has played in two games with the Capitals this season after making his NHL debut in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Maillet will wear #19 for Hershey and Pinho will wear #28.

