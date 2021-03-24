Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Prepare for Four-Game Showdown vs. Wolves

March 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs right wing John Quenneville (47) vs. the Chicago Wolves

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs right wing John Quenneville (47) vs. the Chicago Wolves(Rockford IceHogs)

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0

Sunday, March 21 vs. Iowa Wild

Defenseman Cody Franson registered a goal and an assist, but the Rockford IceHogs (5-9-1-0) saw two leads slip away as the Iowa Wild (4-7-2-0) fought back for a 5-3 victory at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday evening to snap a five-game winless streak.

Monday, March 22 vs. Iowa Wild

Forwards Chris Wilkie, Reese Johnson and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin each scored twice to propel the Rockford IceHogs (6-9-1-0) over the Iowa Wild (4-8-2-0) 6-1 at BMO Harris Bank Center Monday night. Wilkie and Johnson also each registered an assist for three points in the victory.

2020-21 Season Numbers

Record: 6-9-1-0 (5th Place, Central Division)

Home: 4-7-0-0

Away: 2-2-1-0

Last 10 Games: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Chris Wilkie (6)

Assists: Cody Franson (8)

Points: Cody Franson (11)

Penalty Minutes: John Quenneville (23)

Power-Play Goals: Matej Chalupa, Cody Franson, Wyatt Kalynuk, John Quenneville, Chad Yetman, D.J. Busdeker, Lucas Carlsson, Brandon Pirri, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nicolas Beaudin (1)

Power-Play Assists: Cody Franson (5)

Power-Play Points: Cody Franson (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Chris Wilkie (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (2)

Shorthanded Points: Chris Wilkie (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Dylan McLaughlin (2)

Wins: Collin Delia, Matt Tomkins, Cale Morris (2)

GAA: Cale Morris (1.72)

SPCT: Cale Morris (.956)

League Leaders

Defenseman Cody Franson is tied third among AHL defensemen with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and tied for second among league blueliners with six power-play points.

Defenseman Nicolas Beaudin, who is now with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for ninth among league defensemen with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

Forward Chris Wilkie leads the AHL with three shorthanded goals and three shorthanded points.

Forward Dylan McLaughlin is tied for second in the league with two shorthanded assists.

Forward Riley McKay is tied for first among AHL rookies with three major penalties.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Prepare for Four-Game Series vs. Wolves

The Rockford IceHogs prepare for a four-game set against the Chicago Wolves starting Saturday, Mar. 27 in Hoffman Estates. The series transfers to BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday, Mar. 28 and wraps up Apr. 3 at Chicago and Apr. 7 in Rockford. The four-game series marks the longest stretch the IceHogs see one opponent this season.

Hogs Offense Erupts Monday in 6-1 Win Over Iowa

Monday's 6-1 win over the Wild marked the largest IceHogs margin of victory (five goals) since their 7-2 victory on Dec. 9, 2018 at Grand Rapids and the most goals they have scored since their 7-6 shootout loss at Texas on Nov. 23, 2019.

Powerful Power Play

Forward MacKenzie Entwistle's power-play goal on Sunday and Nicolas Beaudin's man-advantage marker on Monday saw the IceHogs climb to 10 different power-play goal scorers this season, the second most in the AHL. Matej Chalupa, Cody Franson, Wyatt Kalynuk, John Quenneville, Chad Yetman, D.J. Busdeker, Lucas Carlsson, Brandon Pirri, Entwistle and Beaudin all have one power-play goal this season. Chicago leads the AHL with 12 power-play goal scorers this year.

Lending A Shorthanded Hand

Rookie forward Chris Wilkie scored his AHL-leading third shorthanded goal on Monday and is one away from tying the IceHogs record for most shorthanded goals in a single season. Tim Brent recorded four shorthanded makers during the 2008-09 campaign. Forward Dylan McLaughlin's two shorthanded assists is one shy of tying the IceHogs record as Stephen Johns (2014-15) and Jake Dowell (2016-17) currently share the mark.

McLaughlin Continues Hot Streak

Forward Dylan McLaughlin enters the weekend on a four-game point streak (two goals, five assists), the longest by an IceHogs skater this season. Defenseman Cody Franson registered a three-game point streak from Feb. 27-Mar. 6 with two goals and three assists for five points and forward Reese Johnson, who is currently with the Blackhawks, is on a three-game point streak (two goals, three assists).

Entwistle Makes NHL Debut

After skating with the IceHogs on Sunday and Monday vs. Iowa, forward MacKenzie Entwistle became the 128th IceHogs alumni to reach the NHL and the 97th to go from Rockford to the Chicago Blackhawks with his NHL debut on Tuesday vs. Florida. The Georgetown, Ontario, native had 12 shifts for 6:03 time-on-ice and recorded two shots.

This Week

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Saturday, Mar. 27

7:00 p.m. CT

Triphahn Center Ice Arena - Hoffman Estates, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Fourth of 11 meetings; 1-3-0-0 head-to-head record, 0-1-0-0 at Chicago

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

Sunday, Mar. 28

4:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Fifth of 11 meetings; 0-2-0-0 at Rockford

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.