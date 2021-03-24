Monsters Highlight Homestand Versus Stars with Multiple Promotions

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host the Texas Stars for a three-game homestand beginning with Essential Workers Night presented by Physicians Ambulance on Thursday, March 25, at 7:00 p.m. followed by Salute to Service Night presented by Ohio CAT on Saturday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m. and closing with Girls & Women In Hockey Day on Sunday, March 28, at 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 at 7:00 PM:

The Monsters and Physicians Ambulance are proud to provide complimentary tickets to Thursday's game to a variety of essential workers as part of the Monsters Essential Workers Ticket Program, benefitting a wide spectrum of individuals in the community whose professions have put them on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game will feature tributes to these essential workers, including a video of defenseman Wyatt Newpower thanking his mother, Heidi, herself an essential worker, and all of the essential workers in attendance. The game will also include several moments of recognition for these individuals, including a video tribute to Monsters Hockey Club members that are a part of the essential workers community. The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special Item of the Game featuring a $20 Staredown Tee as well as $5 Monsters Wristbands with a portion of both proceeds benefitting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The Team Shop will also offer $15 three packs of specialty Monsters Face Coverings.

Saturday, March 27 at 7:00 PM:

Together with Ohio CAT, the Monsters will host their annual Salute to Service Night on Saturday with additional spotlights on the work currently being done across Northeast Ohio. Prior to the night, the Monsters joined BIBIBOP Asian Grill and Beyond Juicery in providing lunches to the men and women of the Ohio National Guard working at the Cleveland Food Bank's drive-thru food distribution events in Cleveland's Municipal Lot. On Saturday, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's curtain wall will turn red, white and blue along with a "Missing Man Chair" being placed rinkside representing those brave individuals who were lost in the line of duty. A flag folded into a triangle - a symbol of our nation - and a red rose will sit upon the chair to signify the blood that many veterans have shed to ensure our freedom. There will be several moments of recognition during the game including a special video of Ohio National Guard members who are currently working at the COVID Mass Vaccination site in Downtown Cleveland. The Monsters are proud to host members of the Ohio National Guard, Coast Guard, and other veterans and active servicemember groups on Saturday night. Saturday's game also marks a Suds 'N Seltzer Saturday with $3 select 12oz beers, and Truly Hard Seltzers along with the Monsters Team Shop offering a special Item of the Game featuring free socks with a $50 Monsters purchase.

Sunday, March 28 at 4:00 PM:

Sunday's game will feature the Monsters' Girls & Women in Hockey Day and also mark a Monsters Family Sunday. The day will highlight the impact of girls and women that are a part of the hockey community as players, front office staff, and fans. The Monsters will host a special social media contest prior to the night allowing female atheletes and fans to share their story of why they love hockey and be entered to win a Girls Grow the Game Prize Pack. Different aspects of girls and women in hockey will represented throughout the night with videos highlighting former National Women's Hockey Leauge player and Ohio native, Blake Bolden, the Monsters Front Office Staff and Brennan and Blake Gerbe, wife and daughter of forward Nathan Gerbe. The Monsters Team Shop will also offer 20% off Ladies & Girls Apparel starting at Sunday afternoon's game until March 31.

