Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Antoine Morand, 7th Round Pick from Anaheim Ducks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Antoine Morand and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Alex Volkov, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced tonight. If Anaheim's seventh-round pick in 2023 is unavailable due to the conditions of a previous trade, the Lightning will receive Anaheim's seventh-round selection in 2024.

Morand, 5-foot-11, 184 pounds, has played in 20 games with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League this season, recording one goal and five assists. He has appeared in 74 career AHL games, all with the Gulls during the previous two seasons, notching five goals and 21 points.

The 22-year-old played in 243 career QMJHL games with Acadie-Bathurst and Halifax during his junior career, registering 90 goals and 270 points. Morand skated in 59 career QMJHL playoff games and recorded 15 goals and 49 points.

The Chateauguay, Quebec native was drafted by Anaheim in the second round, 60th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

