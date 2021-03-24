Bears and FOX43 Announce Television Partnership

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and WPMT FOX43 are proud to announce a television partnership for the remainder of the 2021 season, bringing Hershey Bears hockey to more fans than ever across Central Pennsylvania.

In the new partnership, FOX43 is set to televise six upcoming Hershey Bears games from GIANT Center. All games will air in high definition on the station's main channel, available to anyone in the region with an antenna, digital tuner, cable subscription, or streaming service that includes local channels.

The following games will be televised on FOX43:

Saturday, April 3 vs. Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 vs. Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 vs. Lehigh Valley, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 vs. Lehigh Valley, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 vs. Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Tickets to Hershey Bears home games are available online via Ticketmaster. Since capacity is limited due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions currently in place, the Bears and FOX43 are excited to bring the action to those unable to secure seats.

"We are excited to partner with FOX43 to televise Bears games," said Hershey Bears Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer. "With this new partnership, and games available on FOX43, we'll be able to showcase the Bears to more viewers than ever. With limited capacity at GIANT Center this season, we're excited to be able to share the excitement with our passionate fan base that may not be able to attend games in person."

"Being involved with the most successful sports franchise in our area, and in the AHL, is without a doubt a thrill for us here at FOX43. With the reach of our broadcasts and the fierce loyalty of the team's fan base, this partnership will be a win for all involved, especially the fans," said Chris Topf, President and General Manager of FOX43.

WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania's FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area's leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as the only local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA's official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will call the action for all televised games, working alongside FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski. Sadowski has covered the Bears for over 20 years, reporting on the team's 2006, 2009, and 2010 Calder Cup Championships. Televised Bears games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as all games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV.

In addition to television broadcasts of games, the organizations will partner to feature regular Hershey Bears content on the FOX43 Sunday Sports Frenzy show, which airs Sunday evenings at 11 p.m. as well as digital content online and via social media.

