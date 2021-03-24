Game Day Build Up: Senators at Marlies March 24th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators head to Coca-Cola Coliseum this evening for the third in a row matchup between the Sens and the Toronto Marlies in a week.

The Sens beat the Marlies back to back Friday and Saturday last week, and are 4-8-0-0 this season heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

After his first professional win last Friday Kevin Mandolese will be in back goal for Belleville tonight, backed up by Cedric Andree.

Angus Crookshank, Zach Magwood, Logan Brown, Jonathan Davidsson, Jonathan Aspirot and Hubert Labrie are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators defeated the Toronto Marlies in both of their games last week, and had a 5-4-1-0 head to head record against the team for the 2019-20 season. Since the inaugural season the Belleville Sens have a 10-4-2-1 record for games played against Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Who to Watch:

Merrick Rippon is quite familiar to Ottawa-area fans as he has suited up for parts of three seasons with the 67's in the OHL. He has a total of 54 points in 168 regular-season games played in the league and was a big part of a long playoff run in 2019, which saw the 67's sweep their first three playoff series on route to a 4-2 series loss in the J. Ross Robertson Cup finals. Rippon and Olivier Leblanc who joined the Sens on ATO's on March 15th will most likely both make their American Hockey League debut's in this evenings game.

Belleville Senators Captain Logan Shaw maintains as the teams points leader (7pts, 3 goals), followed closely by Egor Sokolov (6pts, 4 goals).

Where to Watch:

Tonight's game starts at 7pm can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.

Merchandise Promotion:

