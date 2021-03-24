Megna, Sherwood and Burroughs Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Jayson Megna and Kiefer Sherwood have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, along with defenseman Kyle Burroughs.

Megna has netted five goals in just four games this season with the Eagles and has also skated in four NHL contests with Colorado. A veteran of 484 professional games at both the AHL and NHL levels, Megna has posted 23 goals and 16 assists in 47 career games with the Eagles.

Sherwood has notched a pair of assists in six games with the Avalanche this season, while also collecting two goals and two assists in four AHL games with Colorado. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has generated 26 goals and 21 assists in 80 career games in the American Hockey League with both the Eagles and the San Diego Gulls.

Burroughs has appeared in 318 AHL contests, including five this season with Colorado. The 25-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. Burroughs spent the first five seasons of his pro career with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, including a 2019-20 campaign that saw him serve as team captain.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Henderson Silver Knights at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, March 24th at 8:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

