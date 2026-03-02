Deivon Smith Records Triple-Double 16 PTS 10 REB 14 AST for Santa Cruz Warriors!
Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2026
- Capitanes Rally to Defeat Boom in Mexico City - Noblesville Boom
- San Diego Unable to Withstand Warriors' Second-Half Surge - San Diego Clippers
- Three Spurs Post Season Highs in 121-118 Win over Memphis - Austin Spurs
- Sea Dubs Sink the Clippers 121-100 in Annual Chase Center Game - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Osceola Magic Drop Contest to Sioux Falls Skyforce - Osceola Magic
- LI Nets Pull Away Late for 117-111 Win over Westchester Knicks - Long Island Nets
- Cruise Rally Late, Beat Blue 129-121 for Eighth Road Win in 11 Games - Motor City Cruise
- Coats Are Golden against Grand Rapids - Delaware Blue Coats
- Dallas Mavericks Sign Tyler Smith to Two-Way Contract - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- 905 Split Season Series with the Swarm - Raptors 905
- Bulls Drop Contest to Celtics, Split Two-Game Series - Windy City Bulls
- Maine Celtics Rout Bulls at Expo - Maine Celtics
- Salt Lake City Stars Claim Parker Van Dyke from Player Pool - Salt Lake City Stars
- South Bay Lakers Roll Past Stockton Kings for Sixth Consecutive Win - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Sea Dubs Sink the Clippers 121-100 in Annual Chase Center Game
- Three Warriors Go for 20 in Narrow 130-126 Loss to San Diego
- Santa Cruz Drops Five-Game Road Trip Finale 128-126 to Rip City
- Warriors Withstand Rip City Rumble, Besting the Remix 118-113
- Franco Miller Jr. and Taevion Kinsey Selected to Participate in February 2026 Men's World Cup Qualifiers