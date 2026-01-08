De'Anthony Melton Scored 22 PTS in 25 MIN in Warriors' Win over Bucks
Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Kings Defend Throne against Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Hayes Sets Assists Record in Charge Defeat - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Record-Breaking Rebounding Performance Sees Santa Cruz Stifle the Blue, 106-71
- Bassey Spearheads Warriors' 24-Point Comeback over Austin, Stunning the Spurs, 112-105
- Bassey Spearheads Warriors' 24-Point Comeback over Austin, Stunning the Spurs, 112-105
- Sea Dub Starters Power Santa Cruz to 111-102 Victory over Austin
- Sea Dubs Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back 106-96 to Osceola