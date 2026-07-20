Kaiser Permanente Arena to Host Legacy Fighting Alliance Event on October 9, 2026

Published on July 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - Kaiser Permanente Arena, the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, announced today that Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) will return to Santa Cruz for LFA 243 on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Tickets for LFA 243 will go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. (PT) via Ticketmaster. Santa Cruz Warriors Season Ticket Members will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, July 22 at 9 a.m. (PT). Fans who sign up online for Warriors Insider will have access to presale tickets at 11 a.m. (PT). The Catalyst will host their exclusive presale window beginning at 12 p.m. (PT).

"We are thrilled to bring the LFA back to Kaiser Permanente Arena this year! The synergy between our two organizations is seamless; the LFA's dedication to showcasing the future stars of MMA perfectly aligns with our own mission of developing elite basketball talent for the Warriors," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer David Kao. "Our arena has proven to be a prime destination for combat sports, drawing incredible crowds from Santa Cruz, San Jose, the Central Coast, and the San Joaquin Valley. Every time the LFA comes to town, the atmosphere gets even more electric, and we can't wait to welcome our passionate fans back for another unforgettable night on October 9."

LFA is a professional mixed martial arts promotion that gives rising stars and top contenders the opportunity to prove their talent to fans and leaders in the industry by hosting live MMA events monthly around the United States. LFA was formed by the merger between RFA and Legacy FC and has expanded internationally with multiple events across Brazil. LFA has quickly become the number one developmental organization as well as one of the most active and respected MMA promotions in the fastest-growing sport in the world.

Kaiser Permanente Arena is the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzwarriors.com for more information.







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