Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 15th Anniversary in Santa Cruz

Published on June 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, will celebrate the franchise's 15th anniversary throughout the upcoming 2026-27 season. The Warriors today unveiled their commemorative 15th anniversary logo, paying homage to the organization's 2015 NBA G League Championship and four NBA G League Franchise of the Year recognitions. To tip off the celebration, Santa Cruz guard Chance McMillian will be signing autographs on Saturday, June 20, at the Santa Cruz Warriors Team Store (903 Pacific Ave.) from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On June 27, 2011, Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber purchased the Dakota Wizards of the NBA Development League, becoming the fourth NBA franchise to own and operate its own NBA G League affiliate. Nearly 18 months later, on December 23, 2012, the Warriors tipped off the first professional basketball game in Santa Cruz history with a 93-88 victory over the Bakersfield Jam in front of a sellout crowd at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

On the court, the 2015 NBA G League Champions hold an overall record of 371-301 (.552) and have reached the postseason nine times, including three consecutive trips to the Finals (2013-15) to start their tenure in Santa Cruz. A total of 34 Sea Dubs have earned an NBA Call-Up since 2012, including 12 players in the last three seasons, while 44 NBA players have been assigned to Santa Cruz throughout the past 14 seasons.

As an organization, Santa Cruz has been named the NBA G League Franchise of the Year a league-leading four times, including the award's inaugural season in 2017-18, back-to-back honors in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and most recently for the 2023-24 campaign. The Sea Dubs have been recognized with a multitude of league awards, highlighted by consecutive Social Responsibility Awards (2020-21) for their outstanding community contributions. In addition, over 50 NBA G League Business Awards tied to ticket sales, partnerships, and merchandise success have made their way to Santa Cruz, showcasing the strong bond that has been built between the Warriors and the Santa Cruz community.

"From day one, the Warriors were welcomed with open arms by the Santa Cruz community, and our 15th anniversary season gives us a great opportunity to celebrate the incredible foundation we've built since tipping off in 2012," said Santa Cruz Warriors Team President Chris Murphy. "We are proud to represent this community and are more energized than ever to bring elite basketball and unforgettable memories to the best fans in the NBA G League. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our bond with the Santa Cruz community for years to come!"

The Santa Cruz Warriors 2026-27 NBA G League season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will feature an array of fan-centric activations, including an exclusive merchandise collection, specialty giveaways at all Warriors home games, unique theme nights, and appearances by special guests. Fans can CLICK HERE to purchase exclusive Santa Cruz Warriors 15th anniversary merchandise.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from June 15, 2026

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