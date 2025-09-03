Dayne St. Clair Talks Canada 2026 World Cup Dreams over a Trinidadian Feast

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC YouTube Video







In the newest episode of "Off the Ball", sit down for a Trinidadian dinner with Minnesota United's star goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

St. Clair takes us into his kitchen as he prepares a traditional Trinidadian dinner, sharing stories about growing up in Toronto, and reflecting on the honor of potentially being the starting keeper for Canada during the 2026 World Cup.







