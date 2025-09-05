Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 4, 2025
Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Dallas Wings, 84-80, to clinch a playoff spot in their inaugural season!
Janelle Salaün: 19 PTS | 6 REB | 3 3PM Carla Leite: 15 PTS | 5 AST | 2 REB Veronica Burton: 15 PTS | 5 AST | 3 REB Monique Billings: 11 PTS | 3 AST | 3 BLK
