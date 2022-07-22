Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Will Butcher to a One-Year Contract

July 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Will Butcher to a one-year, two-way contract which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Butcher, 27, recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 37 regular-season games with Buffalo during the 2021-22 campaign. The defenseman added 32 blocked shots along with 11 hits and an average time on ice per game of 16:29. The five-season NHL veteran has skated in 275 career regular-season games with New Jersey and Buffalo, posting 114 points (16-98=114).

Butcher has made several appearances for Team USA on the international stage, most recently winning a bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship. He also won a gold medal at the 2012 World U18 Championship and earned a silver medal at the 2013 World U18 Championship.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Sun Prairie, Wis. was originally selected by Colorado in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.