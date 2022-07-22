Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Will Butcher to a One-Year Contract
July 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Will Butcher to a one-year, two-way contract which will run through the 2022-23 season.
Butcher, 27, recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 37 regular-season games with Buffalo during the 2021-22 campaign. The defenseman added 32 blocked shots along with 11 hits and an average time on ice per game of 16:29. The five-season NHL veteran has skated in 275 career regular-season games with New Jersey and Buffalo, posting 114 points (16-98=114).
Butcher has made several appearances for Team USA on the international stage, most recently winning a bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship. He also won a gold medal at the 2012 World U18 Championship and earned a silver medal at the 2013 World U18 Championship.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Sun Prairie, Wis. was originally selected by Colorado in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2022
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Olle Eriksson Ek to One-Year Contract Extension - San Diego Gulls
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Simon Benoit to One-Year Contract Extension - San Diego Gulls
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Will Butcher to a One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Canucks Sign Nychuk to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Lukas Kaelble Signs AHL Contract - Charlotte Checkers
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Tim Gettinger - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Silver Knights Schedule Breakdown - Henderson Silver Knights
- Greenberg Honored by AHL - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Names 2021-22 Winners of Excellence Awards - AHL
- Wolves' Noesen Wins President's Award - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Honored with AHL's Western Conference Season-Ticket Sales Revenue Growth Award - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Named American Hockey League Team of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Forward David Gust Signs with IceHogs for 2022-23 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Announces New Additions to Hockey Operations Staff - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Will Butcher to a One-Year Contract
- Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
- Texas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Murray to Two-Year Contract
- Dallas Stars Sign Riley Barber to a One-Year Contract
- Dallas Stars Announce Qualifying Offers