Anaheim Ducks Sign Olle Eriksson Ek to One-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to a one-year contract extension through the 2022-23 NHL season.

Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 41 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls, posting a 15-21-3 record with one shutout. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 210-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout (22 saves), Mar. 12 vs. Ontario.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Eriksson Ek posted a 13-13-4 record with one shutout in 32 career ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers from 2019-21. Eriksson Ek also spent two seasons in Sweden's second division with BIK Karlsoga from 2017-19, combining for a 12-13-0 record with a 2.59 goals-against average a .904 save percentage in 27 contests.

A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Eriksson Ek was named to Sweden's silver medal team at the 2018 World Junior Championship, and helped Sweden earn silver at the 2016 U-18 World Championship and bronze at the 2015 U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

