Lukas Kaelble Signs AHL Contract

July 22, 2022







The Charlotte Checkers today announced that defenseman Lukas Kaelble has signed a two-way AHL/ECHL contract for next season.

Originally from Mannheim, Germany, the 24-year-old Kaelble made his pro debut with the Florida Everblades at the conclusion of his collegiate career last season. After scoring six points (1g, 5a) in nine regular-season games for the Checkers' new ECHL affiliate, he added six more (1g, 5a) during the Everblades' run to a Kelly Cup Championship.

Prior to turning pro, Kaelble (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) played four seasons as Lake Superior State University, where he served as captain in 2020-21, and one additional campaign as a graduate transfer at Clarkson University. For his collegiate career, he totaled 79 points (14g, 65a) in 163 games.

Internationally, Kaelble has represented Germany several times at the junior level, most recently at the 2017 U20 World Junior Championship (D1A), where he posted two points (1g, 1a) in five games.

