Silver Knights Schedule Breakdown

The 2022-23 AHL schedule is finally on the calendar!

Now, as fans plan their hockey road trips and pick out their favorite home stands, let's take a look at the key points in the schedule for the HSK in their first full season in Henderson!

The HSK open the season on October 14th against Tucson Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center, the first visit for the Roadrunner's to Henderson's new home. It will be the third time in three AHL seasons that the HSK have opened the season on home ice.

With the Pacific Division adding an additional team - the Coachella Valley Firebirds - and the schedule expanding to 72 regular season games, the HSK will play a schedule made up solely of divisional opponents. They will play all nine Pacific Division teams eight times each, four at home and four on the road.

With the changes to the division, the HSK will visit two cities for the first time in 2022-23. The Silver Knights' first meeting with the Coachella Valley Firebirds will be at home on December 2, but their first trip to Acrisure Arena will be on December 23, the final game before the Christmas break. The Silver Knights will make their first ever trip to Calgary to play the Flames relocated franchise on February 22, the first of a back-to-back set at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Silver Knights will enjoy a fairly balanced travel schedule. Their longest homestand during the season is six games, played over a span of 18 days from January 25 to February 11. Their longest stretch of road hockey is five consecutive games over ten days, going through Coachella Valley, San Diego, San Jose, and Bakersfield.

The Silver Knights have 23 sets of back-to-backs this season, but there are no stretches of three games in three days. They will play consecutive home games on seven occasions, consecutive road games eight times, and back-to-back home and road games in eight instances.

The HSK will need to be early risers twice this season, dropping the puck for an 11 a.m. home game on October 29 against Colorado and then starting at 10:30 a.m. on March 15 in San Jose.

The AHL has scheduled its All-Star festivities in Laval for February 5 and 6, a stretch in which the Silver Knights will get plenty of rest. After hosting the Colorado Eagles on February 3 and 4, the Silver Knights head into the break. They will play the Ontario Reign at home on February 11 and then will not play again until February 18 in Tucson, a stretch with one game in a span of 13 days.

The HSK will play their most home games in the month of January - eight. They will be at home only four times each in February and March.

Let's talk holidays! The Silver Knights will host the Colorado Eagles for Nevada Day and the San Diego Gulls on New Year's Day. Henderson will also be home against the San Jose Barracuda the day after Thanksgiving. The team will spend St. Patrick's Day in Bakersfield.

