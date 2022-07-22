Rangers Agree to Terms with Tim Gettinger

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Tim Gettinger on a one-year contract.

Gettinger, 24, split the 2021-22 season between the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Rangers. While in Hartford, Gettinger appeared in 45 games and scored 25 points (10 g, 15 a) while serving as an alternate captain for the club. Gettinger's 15 assists set a new career-high, while his ten goals give him three double-digit goal-scoring seasons in his American Hockey League career.

The 6'6", 220-pound forward finished first in plus/minus (+9), seventh in assists (15), tied for seventh in goals (10), and eighth in points (25) among Wolf Pack players during the 2021-22 season.

The native of Cleveland, Ohio, also skated in a career-high eight NHL games with the Rangers.

Over the course of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, Gettinger has scored 98 points (49 g, 49 a) in 185 games. He has finished inside the top-ten scorers for the Wolf Pack in each of his four professional campaigns.

Gettinger was originally selected by the Rangers in the fifth round, 141st overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

