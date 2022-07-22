Wolves' Noesen Wins President's Award

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League has honored Chicago Wolves forward Stefan Noesen with the President's Award for his overall excellence during the 2021-22 season.

Noesen was recognized Thursday night during the AHL's Awards Gala that capped the Board of Governors' annual meeting in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He becomes the first player recognized in this fashion since Wolves captain Andrew Poturalski - then with Charlotte - was honored following the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old Plano, Texas, native was one of the primary drivers of the Wolves' Calder Cup championship team. Not only did Noesen pace the AHL with 48 regular-season goals - the league's highest total in 12 years - he led the league in game-winning goals (13), ranked second in plus-minus rating (+35) and finished third in points (85).

During the postseason, Noesen led all players in assists (16) and ranked second in points (25). He tied franchise records for assists and points in a playoff game when he handed out four assists during Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky summed up Noesen's impact on the Wolves in April - shortly after he became the organization's first player to crack the 40-goal barrier since Brett Sterling and Darren Haydar in 2007.

"He plays hard," Warsofsky said. "He's a heavy forward. He's hard to defend. He can tip pucks like the best of them. He's got a knack, obviously, for scoring goals. He should probably have more than 40. He was a little snake-bitten early in the season, but he (got) hot. He's a hard matchup for teams. He's our engine. He makes us go."

The Carolina Hurricanes recognized Noesen's remarkable season last week when they signed him to a two-year contract to keep him in the organization. He will play for either the Hurricanes or the Wolves during the 2022-23 season.

