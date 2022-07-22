Forward David Gust Signs with IceHogs for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward David Gust has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Gust, 28, enters his sixth professional season after spending the last two campaigns with the IceHogs in-state rival, the Chicago Wolves where he won a Calder Cup Championship in 2022. During the 2021-22 season with the Wolves, Gust tallied 36 points (16G, 20A) in 64 games.

The Orland Park, IL native played for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2011-13 before going on to play four years of collegiate hockey at Ohio State University. After graduating from Ohio State, Gust began his professional hockey career with the Bakersfield Condors where he skated for two seasons.

Prior to the start of the 2019-20 AHL season, Gust signed a one-year AHL contract with the Charlotte Checkers and recorded 11 goals and 20 assists in 60 games. In October of 2020, the Carolina Hurricanes signed Gust to a one-year, two-way contract where he had two goals and two assists in 16 games for the Wolves before resigning with the club for the 2021-22 AHL season.

