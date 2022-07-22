Iowa Wild Announces New Additions to Hockey Operations Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named Daniel Barker as Head Athletic Trainer and Andrew Kacsor as Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Barker joins Iowa after three seasons as Head Athletic Trainer for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. Before joining the pro hockey ranks, the Wheeling, W.Va. native served as the first Head Football Athletic Trainer in program history for Wheeling Jesuit University from 2018 to 2019. Barker is a certified athletic trainer, received his Master of Science degree from California University of Pennsylvania in 2018 and graduated Salutatorian of his class at Wheeling Jesuit University in 2017.

Kacsor comes to the Wild after spending the past two years as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia. Prior to his stint in Russia, the Toronto, Ont. native worked as Strength and Conditioning Coach for KRS Vanke Rays Women's Professional team, based in China, of the Zhenskaya Hockey League (WHL). Kacsor received his undergraduate degree in Sport and Physical Education from Laurentian University and earned his postgraduate degree in Exercise Science from Humber College.

