Greenberg Honored by AHL

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg was honored by the American Hockey League today as the winner of the James C. Hendy Award, given each season to the league's outstanding executive.

The award was presented Thursday night at the league's annual Awards Gala during the Board of Governor's Annual meeting in Hilton Head, SC.

Greenberg guided the Admirals back to work last fall after an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After managing his staff through a 2020-21 season in which the team opted to remain inactive, Greenberg led the organization to one of the most financially successful seasons in its history in 2021-22, and positioned it for more success in the future as well.

Greenberg, who also won the Hendy Award in 2006-07, is a lifelong resident of the Milwaukee area and has been with the Admirals since 2005, overseeing the day-to-day business operations of the team.

The James C. Hendy Memorial Award is named for the late Jim Hendy, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and AHL Hall of Fame and long-time statistician and historian for the AHL who won four Calder Cups as general manager of the Cleveland Barons.

In addition to Greenberg's honor, the Admirals organization was also recognized by the AHL last night for top ticket revenue growth in the Western Conference and also for the league's top individual promotion for the Milwaukee Fish Fry rebranding.

The Admirals will kick off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago on October 15th before beginning the home portion of their schedule one week later on October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

