Anaheim Ducks Sign Simon Benoit to One-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Simon Benoit to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2022-23 NHL season.

Benoit, 23 (9/19/98), has appeared in 59 career NHL games with Anaheim since making his NHL debut Apr. 28, 2021 at Los Angeles. Signed as an undrafted free agent Mar. 7, 2019, Benoit recorded 1-4=5 points with 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in a career-high 53 games with the Ducks in 2021-22. The 6-3, 203-pound defenseman finished the campaign leading Anaheim skaters in hits (168), while scoring his first career NHL goal (Oct. 28 vs. Buffalo) and earning his first career assist (Dec. 15 vs. Seattle).

Benoit has earned 7-36=43 points with a +35 rating and 104 PIM in 160 career AHL games with San Diego. He also has earned four assists (0-4=4) in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. In 2021-22, Benoit appeared in one regular-season game with San Diego and he earned a +1 rating in two Calder Cup Playoff contests with the Gulls. He set single-season AHL career highs in points (4-15=19), goals and assists in 2019-20.

The Laval, Quebec native spent three seasons (2015-18) with Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), earning 8-35=43 points and 136 PIM in 182 games.

