Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas
November 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Karlstrom from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Karlstrom, 24, has skated in 15 AHL regular-season games with Texas in 2022-23 and has recorded five points (4-1--5). The forward is tied for third on the club in goals (4) and ranks second in shots on goal (34). He has skated in 80 career AHL contests, recording 34 points (20-14--34) and three game-winning goals.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 campaign and registered one assist (0-1--1) and a +2 rating in three career NHL games. He made his NHL debut against Calgary on April 21, 2022 and registered his first career NHL point (0-1--1) on the same night.
The native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Texas Stars forward Fredrik Karlstrom
(Manitoba Moose)
