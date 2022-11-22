Toronto Marlies Visit Syracuse Crunch in Wednesday Night Matchup
November 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies head back on the road to play the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night in a Divisional matchup. This marks the third of six matchups between the two clubs. The two teams last met on October 28th where Toronto won 4-3 in Overtime.
The Marlies currently are 10-4-1-0, while the Crunch are 6-6-1-2 to sit first and fourth in the North Division respectively. Toronto is heading into Wednesday's game with a 3-2 loss to Abbotsford, while Syracuse is coming off a 5-4 win over Belleville.
Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw and Joey Anderson who sit first and second in the team in points. Shaw has 19 points (7G,12A) in 15 games, while Anderson has 18 points (10G,8A) in 15 games this season. On the Crunch side, Alex Barré -Boulet leads the team with 23 points.
Puck drop is at 7:0pm on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2022
- Admirals Go On A Moose Hunt - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Fall to Admirals - Manitoba Moose
- Toronto Marlies Visit Syracuse Crunch in Wednesday Night Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs Insider: IceHogs in Action November 23 & 25 - Rockford IceHogs
- Cates to Flyers, Gerard and Maier Arrive from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks Vs Laval Rocket Game Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas - Texas Stars
- T-Birds Complete Homestand against PA Foes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Second Half Ticketa on Sale - Abbotsford Canucks
- Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Continues Jam-Packed Thanksgiving Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Go Purple on Black Friday in Honor of Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Hit the Road for Clashes with T-Birds, Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Welcome Manitoba for Pair of Contests - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Loans Forward Matej Blumel to Texas - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Matthew Boucher to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 6 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Val James, Jason Pominville to Join Amerks Hall of Fame as Class of 2023 - Rochester Americans
- Comets Receive Holtz and Bahl from Devils - Utica Comets
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: November Concludes in California - Tucson Roadrunners
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Visit Syracuse Crunch in Wednesday Night Matchup
- Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford in Second Half of Back-To-Back
- Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford Canucks in Weekend Matchup
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Road Trip with Matchup against Belleville
- Toronto Marlies Visit Grand Rapids for Second Half of Back-To-Back