Toronto Marlies Visit Syracuse Crunch in Wednesday Night Matchup

November 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies head back on the road to play the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night in a Divisional matchup. This marks the third of six matchups between the two clubs. The two teams last met on October 28th where Toronto won 4-3 in Overtime.

The Marlies currently are 10-4-1-0, while the Crunch are 6-6-1-2 to sit first and fourth in the North Division respectively. Toronto is heading into Wednesday's game with a 3-2 loss to Abbotsford, while Syracuse is coming off a 5-4 win over Belleville.

Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw and Joey Anderson who sit first and second in the team in points. Shaw has 19 points (7G,12A) in 15 games, while Anderson has 18 points (10G,8A) in 15 games this season. On the Crunch side, Alex Barré -Boulet leads the team with 23 points.

Puck drop is at 7:0pm on AHLTV.

