Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights announced today, November 22, retail plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday. The Golden Knights will host Gold Friday at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena on November 25. The Silver Knights will host Silver Saturday on November 26 at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena and The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center. Additionally, retail specials on Medieval Monday will take place online on November 28. Please note that deals and qualifying offers are subject to availability of merchandise.

On Friday, doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT at The Arsenal, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Armory. The Livery and The Saddlery will open their doors on Silver Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Medieval Monday will be exclusively online at VegasTeamStore.com and specials will run from 9 a.m. and conclude at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Among the offerings at each location is a wide variety of apparel and accessories featuring the Golden Knights' popular Reverse Retro look inspired by the Vegas Strip in the 1990s. Hats, T-shirts and more will be available, including some items with elements that glow in the dark (while supplies last); a sampling can be seen on the @vgkgear Instagram account.

GOLD FRIDAY - November 25

The Arsenal at City National Arena - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. PT

Customers will be able to purchase 'Mystery Authentic' items, including game-used sticks and pucks.

Store-wide specials will be available along with new items that will be released on Gold Friday.

Fans will be able to have the chance to win a Reverse Retro jersey signed by Mark Stone.

Customers will receive a gift with every purchase (while supplies last).

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena - 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. PT

Customers will receive a gift with every purchase (while supplies last).

Store-wide specials will be available.

SILVER SATURDAY - November 26

The Livery - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT

Henderson Silver Knights Nevada Day Authentic player-worn jerseys will be available to purchase in-store.

Customers will receive a gift with every purchase (while supplies last).

Store-wide specials will be available.

The Saddlery - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT

Store-wide specials and deals will take place during store hours including Souvenir Puck Bundles.

Customers will receive a gift with every purchase (while supplies last).

MEDIEVAL MONDAY - November 28

VegasTeamStore.com - 9 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. PT

Customers will have 31 percent off sitewide, excluding all Authentics gear and equipment. Other exclusions may apply.

Customers will receive a gift with every purchase (while supplies last).

