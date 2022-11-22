Comets Receive Holtz and Bahl from Devils

Utica, NY. - The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has assigned forward Alexander Holtz and defenseman Kevin Bahl to the Utica Comets.

Holtz, 20, a first-round pick of the Devils in 2020, played 52 games for the Comets last season scoring 26 goals and 25 assists for 51 points ranking him first amongst team goal scorers and fourth in scoring. This season, the Stockholm, Sweden native suited up in four games for New Jersey scoring his first NHL goal.

Bahl, 22, played in 54 games for Utica in the previous season scoring three goals and 13 assists for 16 points. This season, the Westminster, BC defenseman played three games for the Devils without registering a point.

Both men are expected to be in the lineup tomorrow night when the Comets play the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM at home. Tickets are still available. The Comets leave for a two-game road trip to Charlotte to play the Checkers following Wednesday night's contest before returning home on the 30th of November to battle divisional rival, the Laval Rocket.

